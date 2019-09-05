Image copyright George Robinson/Geograph Image caption The Lawns was also used as student accommodation by the university

A major caravan show described as "the biggest in Europe" is to leave its East Yorkshire venue after more than 40 years.

The Caravan and Holiday Home Expo, held at the Lawns in Cottingham, near Hull, is to go to Harrogate Showground after this year's show.

The current venue, owned by the University of Hull, is due to be closed, said show organisers.

It regularly draws more than 20,000 caravan enthusiasts.

The international trade show at the event also attracts about 3,500 holiday park owners and caravan dealers to the same venue.

David Ritchie, for the organisers, said: "It's a major upheaval, the Lawns grounds are superb and it's a lovely setting for the biggest show in Europe.

"We are very sorry to be moving but we had no choice.

"The move opens up a whole new catchment area, with over six million people living within an hour's drive.

James Harris, chair of the Cottingham Traders Association, said: "It's been a big thing for many years and the loss of the caravan show will have an impact on the village."

Image caption Organisers hope to increase visitor numbers for the 2020 show in Harrogate

David Hooper, of the Humber Chamber of Commerce, said: "With so many caravans being built in the Hull area, it was fitting that the manufacturers showed off their latest products just a stone's throw from the factories."

However, the Harrogate venue about 70 miles away (112km) would allow a wider selection of products to be shown, he added.

The exhibition is organised by the Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire Caravan Manufacturers' Association.

The Lawns trade event started in 1976 and opened to the public in 1982.

This year's public show is to held at the Lawns over the weekend.

