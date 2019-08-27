Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was on holiday with his family at La Croix du Vieux Pont in the Berny Riviere area, near Paris

A 12-year-old boy from Hull who died at a campsite in France was swimming with his brother when he drowned, police have said.

The boy was on a family holiday at La Croix du Vieux Pont in the Berny Riviere area when he died on Thursday afternoon.

The local police said the brother went to find a lifeguard when the boy disappeared from view under the water.

Officers confirmed their inquiry into the boy's death was still ongoing.

A lifeguard recovered the 12-year-old from the water but he died later in hospital, a spokeswoman said.

An initial appeal for witnesses has been unsuccessful, she added.

Tour operator Venue Holidays said: "Our hearts go out to the family concerned at this awful time."

It said the firm was offering assistance to the family and to "ascertain what has happened".

"We will help the family in whatever way is possible and would request that their privacy is respected at this difficult time", the company added.

Site owner, the European Camping Group, said it was "deeply touched" and shocked by the "tragedy".

It said it was offering psychological support and was collaborating with investigating authorities.

The Foreign Office said it was "supporting the family of a British child who has died in France".

La Croix du Vieux Pont is about 50 miles (80 km) north-east of Paris.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.