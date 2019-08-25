Image copyright RAF Elsham Wolds Association Image caption The Lancaster ED888 was awarded a medal after 100 missions

A service of remembrance has been held at a memorial on the site of a former bomber base in north Lincolnshire.

Wellington, Halifax and Lancaster bombers operate from RAF Elsham Wolds during World War Two.

A reunion weekend was held to remember those who flew and supported 103 and 576 Squadrons at the airfield between 1939-45.

Keith Macrae said several members of the association who fought in World War Two were present.

Image copyright RAF Elsham Wolds Association Image caption The RAF Elsham Wolds Association was formed to remember 103 and 576 Squadrons

Mr Macrae, secretary of the RAF Elsham Wolds Association, said: "There is not much left of the airfield and its concrete runways after a dual carriageway was built over the site in the 1970s."

An industrial estate has also been built on the site but the aviation history is remembered in its street names.

Elsham was also home to Bomber Command's most famous Lancaster, ED888, which flew with both 103 and 576 Squadrons and recorded 140 operations.

The airfield, which was established during World War One, was closed in 1947 and reverted to agricultural use.

Image copyright RAF Elsham Wolds Association Image caption The memorial garden where the service took place is on the former airfield

