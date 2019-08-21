A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his partner who served as a police community support officer (PCSO).

Edward Scott is accused of killing Carole Forth, 56, at their home in Woodhall Street, Hull, on 23 December.

Mr Scott, 62, was released on bail following an appearance at Hull Crown Court. He is due to stand trial in April 2020.

Humberside Police said Ms Forth had served as a PCSO for 12 years.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.