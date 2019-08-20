Image copyright Jonathan Thacker / Geograph Image caption Edward Scott, 62, appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court charged with murder

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his partner who worked as a police community support officer.

Edward Scott is accused of killing Carole Forth, 56, at their home in Woodhall Street, Hull on 23 December last year.

Mr Scott, 62, was remanded in custody by Hull Magistrates' Court. He will appear before Hull Crown Court on Wednesday morning.

Humberside Police said its officers were supporting Ms Forth's family.

