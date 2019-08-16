Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Pawel Relowicz admitted spying on women

A butcher who carried out offences against women including voyeurism and outraging public decency has been jailed.

Pawel Relowicz's victims were left feeling "violated" by his actions, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

His offences included masturbating in public places and stealing sex toys.

Jailing him for eight and a half years, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: "Every single one of these crimes has a sexual undertone."

Relowicz, 25, of Raglan Street, Hull, had previously admitted nine charges of voyeurism, burglary and outraging public decency.

Prosecutors described how the father of two acted in an "odd and worrying" manner when he carried out the crimes over a 19-month period.

Relowicz was caught watching women between June 2017 and December 2018.

Sheffield Crown Court was told one of the victims was engaged in an intimate act with her boyfriend when she saw him spying on them through an open window.

Relowicz spied on a different woman after she had got out of the shower on 16 February last year.

A third woman also detailed how he was "inches" from her bedroom window when she was wearing only a sports bra and pyjama bottoms.

