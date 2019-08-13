Image copyright Facebook Image caption Pawel Relowicz appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday

A man has admitted nine charges of voyeurism, burglary and outraging public decency.

Pawel Relowicz, 25, of Raglan Street, Hull, pleaded guilty to the charges at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.

The offences included watching women without their consent, masturbating in public places and stealing items, including sex toys and condoms, from three different homes.

He will be sentenced in the same court on Friday.

The court heard the crimes were carried out between July 2017 and January 2019.

