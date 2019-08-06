Image caption Police were called to Charles Brady Court in Hull on Sunday morning

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man who was found seriously injured in the doorway of a sheltered housing flat.

Officers found 58-year-old Andy Webb unconscious at Charles Brady Court on Diadem Grove in Hull on Sunday morning.

He was taken to hospital where he later died of a head injury, police said.

Tony Barber, 34, of Littleham Close, Hull, was remanded in custody by the city's magistrates earlier and is due before Hull Crown Court on 7 August.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.