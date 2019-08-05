Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Charles Brady Court in Hull on Sunday morning

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man found seriously injured in the doorway of a sheltered housing flat died.

Police said they were called to Charles Brady Court on Diadem Grove in Hull at 05:40 BST on Sunday.

Officers found the 58-year-old unconscious at the council-run complex.

He was taken to hospital where he later died. The cause of his death has not been given by police.

