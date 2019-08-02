Kennel owners admit animal welfare charges

Image caption More than 150 cats and dogs were removed during a raid in March 2018

A couple who ran a vets and animal rescue centre pleaded guilty to animal welfare charges.

RSPCA inspectors removed more than 150 animals during a raid at 4 Paws Centre, in Killingholme, North Lincolnshire in March 2018.

Owners Jodie Fairbrother and Paul Fairbrother admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal at Grimsby Magistrates' Court.

The pair will be sentenced at the same court next month.

Charges against a teenager, who can not be named, were dismissed.

Jodie Fairbrother, 40, pleaded guilty to six counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. She also admitted four breaches of the duty of a person responsible for an animal to ensure its welfare.

Paul Fairbrother, 50, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. He admitted two breaches of the duty of a person responsible for an animal to ensure its welfare.

Amy Ockelford, from the RSPCA, said: "We found 144 dogs and 16 cats living in completely unacceptable, unsuitable conditions.

"All of those animals were removed and we launched an investigation. Most of those animals have now been re-homed."

