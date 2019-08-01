Image copyright Grimsby News and Pictures Agency Image caption The crash happened between Nuns Corner and the Weelsby Road junction

A suspected stolen van being followed by police crashed into a tree, seriously injuring three people inside.

The crash happened on Wednesday night in Grimsby close to Bargate traffic lights, Humberside Police said.

The Vauxhall Astra van, which had failed to stop earlier, was being followed by officers at a "safe distance" but no contact was made, the force said.

Two men were seriously hurt and another suffered life-threatening injuries.

Image copyright Grimsby News and Pictures Agency Image caption Humberside Police said it had referred the incident to the Independent Office of Police Conduct

Det Supt Matt Baldwin, from Humberside Police's professional standards department, said a referral had been made to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

"Our first priority first and foremost at this time is for the welfare of the three injured men," he said.

"We will continue to work closely with the IOPC to assist them with their assessment of this incident."

According to police the three men were all travelling in the van at the time of the crash.

