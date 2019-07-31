Image caption Police said the plants were discovered at the unit in Scunthorpe on Monday

More than 15,000 cannabis plants with a street value estimated up to £4m have been found at an industrial unit in North East Lincolnshire.

Detectives said the plants at the unit on Park Farm Road in Scunthorpe were found on Monday.

Hong Pham, 50, Quang Ho, 48 and Tuan Pham, 29, all of no fixed abode, have been charged with being concerned with the production of a controlled drug.

All three men are due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court later.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Three men have been charged in connection with the find

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Along with the plants, officers seized various equipment

Humberside Police said the plants had been in various stages of cultivation.

Along with the equipment, the plants have been removed for destruction, the force said.