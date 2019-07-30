Climate protesters target Lincolnshire gas power station
Climate change protesters have blocked the entrance and climbed cranes at the site of a new gas-fired power station.
The Reclaim the Power group said it had "shut down" building work at the Keadby 2 site in North Lincolnshire.
The group claims the new power station would be a "climate disaster".
SSE, which owns the site, said: "Our priority is to ensure the safety of all those on the site and we are working with the police and relevant authorities to resolve the situation."
The new £350m power station is being constructed alongside an existing facility near Scunthorpe.
SSE said the new station, which will produce 840MW of electricity, would be "the cleanest and most-efficient gas-fired power station in Europe, displacing less efficient plant from the system, complementing our renewable assets, and safeguarding customers' power supplies."
However, protester Ellie Groves said "new gas spells climate disaster."
"We need clean, cheap, community-controlled renewable power," she said.
The group has also been picketing outside the London offices of Drax, which has a power plant in North Yorkshire.
