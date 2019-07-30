Image caption Protesters blocked the gates at Keadby power station in North Lincolnshire

Climate change protesters have blocked the entrance and climbed cranes at the site of a new gas-fired power station.

The Reclaim the Power group said it had "shut down" building work at the Keadby 2 site in North Lincolnshire.

The group claims the new power station would be a "climate disaster".

SSE, which owns the site, said: "Our priority is to ensure the safety of all those on the site and we are working with the police and relevant authorities to resolve the situation."

The new £350m power station is being constructed alongside an existing facility near Scunthorpe.

SSE said the new station, which will produce 840MW of electricity, would be "the cleanest and most-efficient gas-fired power station in Europe, displacing less efficient plant from the system, complementing our renewable assets, and safeguarding customers' power supplies."

Image copyright Chris Allen / Geograph Image caption The new £350m power station is being built next to an existing gas-fired plant

However, protester Ellie Groves said "new gas spells climate disaster."

"We need clean, cheap, community-controlled renewable power," she said.

The group has also been picketing outside the London offices of Drax, which has a power plant in North Yorkshire.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.