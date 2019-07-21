Image caption Polly Barber said she felt very lucky to be able to have preventative surgery

A woman has hosted a farewell party to her "killer boobies" ahead of a double mastectomy after finding out she has a faulty gene linked to breast cancer.

Polly Barber opted for preventative surgery after discovering she had the BRCA2 gene.

Her mother and aunt both died from breast cancer 25 years ago.

She will have the operation on 1 August and said she wanted to make the experience light-hearted, with a "boob-voyage party" with family and friends.

The 50-year-old said: "I don't want to live my life full of worry."

Ms Barber, an occupational health advisor from Grimsby, said: "This has been a very difficult journey but I class myself lucky to be able to have preventative treatment when so many, including my mum and aunty unfortunately didn't."

Image caption The party featured crochet breasts with lumps to help women's understanding of breast cancer symptoms

Image caption Work colleagues joined the party and said it was a chance to celebrate Ms Barber's strength

The party featured "boob themed" food, games and decorations - including bunting made from bras.

There was also information from Breast Cancer Care nurses.

Image caption "Boob themed" decorations dressed the party venue

"It was a celebration to say farewell to the killer boobies but also to hopefully raise awareness of how to check yourself and what to do if you've got concerns," Ms Barber said.

She was joined by her friend Annie Darby, who was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer 18 months ago.

"I was diagnosed 10 years ago with early stage breast cancer and it all worked out well but unfortunately it came back

"They can't cure me but they can treat me and I've responded really well to treatment, so life is good."