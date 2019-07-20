Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Scott McKay was found with serious head injuries

A man whose death from head injuries is being treated as murder has been named.

Scott McKay, 41, died in hospital nine days after he was found injured in Buckingham Street, Hull on 6 July.

Jason Shreeve, 41, of Barnsley Street, Hull, and Luke Hainsworth, 29, of Edler Avenue, Hull were charged with attempted murder before his death.

A woman initially charged in connection with the incident has been released with no further action, Humberside Police said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.