Image caption Humberside Police said the crash on Little Coates Road in Grimsby was the result of "an altercation"

A man has been arrested after three teenagers riding on a suspected stolen motorbike without helmets suffered serious injuries in a car crash.

An 18-year-old man and two boys, aged 16, and 17, were taken to hospital after the collision in Little Coates Road, Grimsby, at about 01:30 BST.

Police said the motorbike was stolen earlier from a property in the area.

A 22-year-old man was held on suspicion of seven offences, including dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The 18-year-old rider sustained fractures to his neck, arm and leg as well as internal injuries, which are thought to be life changing.

His pillion passengers suffered serious injuries including tissue damage and a suspected broken rib.

Humberside Police said all three did not wear helmets. They remained in hospital and were being investigated for an alleged burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Broadway and involved a stolen black Honda CBR 125 and a red Vauxhall Corsa

The 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of GBH, three counts of dangerous driving and one count of failing to stop.

A spokesman said the force believed the incident was "a result of an altercation that occurred shortly before the collision", which happened at the junction of Broadway and involved a stolen black Honda CBR 125 and a red Vauxhall Corsa.

Det Insp Kerry Bull said: "Three people on one motorbike not wearing helmets is not only illegal but extremely dangerous.

"Such behaviour proves a very real risk to the wider public.

"We have been giving warnings about this for a long time and we know that nuisance motorbike riding and motorbike crime is a concern for residents across the force area.

"This incident very clearly highlights these dangers and will undoubtedly change the lives of the four young people involved."

She appealed for witnesses and anyone with information to contact the force.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.