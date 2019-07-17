Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found with serious head injuries on Buckingham Street on 6 July

A murder inquiry has been launched after the death of a man found with serious head injuries.

The 41-year-old man, from Hull, was taken to hospital after he was found at 22:30 BST on Buckingham Street in Hull on 6 July.

Humberside Police said the man, who has not yet been named, had died on Monday afternoon.

Two men appeared before city magistrates on 9 July charged with attempted murder.

Jason Shreeve, 41, of Barnsley Street, Hull, and Luke Hainsworth, 29, of Edler Avenue, Hull, were remanded in custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on 7 August.

A woman initially charged in connection with the incident has been released with no further action.

