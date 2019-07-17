Image caption Driffield Show's empty pig marquee, after vets confirmed a case of swine dysentery nearby

Pigs have been banned from an agricultural show because of swine dysentery, and horses need proof of equine flu vaccinations to enter.

Driffield Show in East Yorkshire said equine flu and swine dysentery have been confirmed locally.

Vets advised pig classes should be cancelled, and said vaccination for horses must be proved before the animals are unloaded at the showground.

Driffield Show is a one-day show near Kelleythorpe and is in its 144th year.

Driffield - being held on Wednesday - joins other major agricultural shows which have recently pulled animal classes because of illness this month - including the Caernarfon Show which was cancelled altogether because of equine flu fears.

Pig classes were also pulled from the Great Yorkshire Show earlier in July.

Driffield Show organisers said they regretted the "difficult decision" to cancel the pigs at short notice.

"Following consultation with our society vets, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the pig section at this year's Driffield Show," a statement said.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and we thank everyone concerned for their understanding."

Organisers said people should allow extra time to get to the showground because of requirements for people to prove horses had been vaccinated against equine flu.

"We are sure all exhibitors will agree with us at that the welfare of our horses is our highest concern and we thank all our exhibitors for their co-operation," a spokesperson said.

Full vaccination requirements are on the Driffield Show website.

