Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Shaun Lyall "loved playing the guitar and was always reading", his mother said

A man has been charged over the death of a 47-year-old in Lincolnshire.

Shaun Lyall was found dead at a house in Sidney Street, Cleethorpes, on 17 July 2018.

Craig Whittle, 45, of Corporation Road, Grimsby, is charged with five offences including assisting an offender and is due at Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Detectives are still hunting another suspect over Mr Lyall's murder.

Mr Whittle has also been charged with affray, possession of a knife in a public place, and two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply - namely heroin and cocaine - in relation to an incident in Blackpool on 13 July 2018.

Humberside Police said officers were still looking for 29-year-old Abdi Ali who is originally from Somalia and believed to have links to Sheffield, London, Lancashire, South Yorkshire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire and Cleveland.

The force appealed for anyone with further information about his whereabouts to get in touch.