A man remains in a critical condition following a incident on 6 July

Two men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an assault in Hull.

A man remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition following the attack on Buckingham Street on 6 July.

Jason Shreeve, 41, of Barnsley Street, Hull, and Luke Hainsworth, 29, of Edler Avenue, Hull, appeared before city magistrates.

Both men were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Hull Crown Court on 7 August.

