Image caption The man fell after the vessel broke down a mile off Tunstall

The search for a fisherman who fell overboard off the East Yorkshire coast has been called off.

Crews responded on Friday morning after the man's friend raised the alarm when their vessel broke down off Tunstall in Holderness.

HM Coastguard said: "The search was terminated yesterday early evening, sadly with nothing found.

"We will not be starting the search up again unless we receive new information."

The coastguard helicopter assisted land and sea crews in the search.

More than a dozen fishing boats also helped in trying to locate the missing man.