Fisherman search off Yorkshire coast after man falls overboard

  • 5 July 2019
Vessels involved in the search
Image caption The man fell after the vessel broke down a mile off Tunstall

A search is under way for a fisherman who has fallen overboard off the East Yorkshire coast.

The alarm was raised just after 11:00 BST by a fisherman who said his friend had fallen overboard after their vessel broke down off Tunstall in Holderness.

He threw a life ring into the sea and set off a flare.

More than a dozen fishing boats have been assisting the search after responding to the HM Coastguard Mayday Relay broadcast.
Image caption The coastguard helicopter has assisted land and sea crews in the search

