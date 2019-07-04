Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of raping teenager
- 4 July 2019
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of raping another teenage boy.
The teenager, from Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, was taken into custody on Friday and later bailed to a date in late July, police said.
The victim, also a teenager, is said to be being supported by specialist officers.
Officers said their inquiries were ongoing.