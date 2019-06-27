Image copyright Policia Nacional Image caption Amy Gerard was last seen outside Molly Malone's Irish bar on the north coast of Tenerife

The death of a British woman whose body was found off the coast of Tenerife was likely an accident, a Spanish court said.

Amy Gerard, 28, from Cleethorpes, was last seen outside an Irish bar in Puerto de la Cruz early on 30 November.

An update from a court in La Orotava, issued on Wednesday, said blows to her body were compatible with an accidental fall into the sea near rocks.

It said the criminal investigation into her death had been closed.

Officials said the case could be reopened in future if new evidence emerged indicating a cause other than accidental.

Ms Gerard, who studied at the University of Lincoln, had been working at the Spanish island's Loro Parque marine theme park as a killer whale trainer.

She was found in the water by search teams on 4 December.

Image caption Her body was found in the sea after coastguards searched the coast off Puerto de la Cruz

A statement said: "The investigative court of La Orotava has today ordered the suspension of the proceedings begun by the death of Amy Louise Gerard.

"Through various methods of investigating, the judicial authorities have concluded that there is no proof that points to a violent cause of death."