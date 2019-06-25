Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Mark Scott, who used to work at HMP Hull, raped women after meeting them on dating sites and nights out

A "dangerous" and "sadistic" rapist who attacked five women and tried to rape a sixth has been jailed for 20 years.

Former HMP Hull prison officer Mark Scott, 34, targeted women he met on dating sites and nights out.

He was convicted of nine counts of rape and one attempted rape at Hull Crown Court last month

After sentencing, Humberside Police said Scott was "a vile and abhorrent sex criminal" who tried to "wriggle out of his perverted crimes".

Judge Recorder Ben Nolan QC also imposed eight years extended licence on top of Scott's 20-year jail term.

He said Scott, formerly of Daville Close in Hull, was a "dangerous man" with a "sadistic streak" and an "ingrained sense of entitlement to sex on his terms".

His crimes date back to 2005 and stretched over 13 years.

More stories from East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Det Sgt Anneliese Tomlinson of Humberside Police praised the "bravery and dignity" of the women who came forward and said the "significant" sentence meant Scott would not have contact with women "for a very long time".

Following his conviction, Ms Tomlinson said it was "only a matter of time" before Scott killed someone, such was the violence of his crimes.

"The women had to relive the nightmare of their experiences in court purely because Mark Scott tried to save himself from going to prison," Ms Tomlinson said after sentencing.

"He didn't. I'm relieved this dangerous man will now be spending a long time behind bars."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.