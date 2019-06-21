Image copyright CHSF Image caption Martin Watts said he told Joey his scar was "nothing to be ashamed of"

A father had a matching scar tattooed on his chest to support his six-year-old son after he underwent heart surgery.

Joey Watts from Beverley, East Yorkshire had the life-saving operation four weeks ago.

His dad Martin Watts, 37, said Joey was looking "upset and scared" after coming round from surgery.

Mr Watts said he offered to get the tattoo done so they "could go through it together".

He said he hoped the scar would be be a positive message to his son that "there was nothing to be ashamed of" and to "be proud of what you've come through".

Joey has a condition called supravalvular aortic stenosis, and needed open heart surgery to widen the vessel that carries blood from his heart to the rest of his body.

Mr Watts said his younger son also had the condition and would be having surgery in the near future.

The family is supporting a campaign by the Children's Heart Surgery Fund, which is encouraging patients to share photos of their scars on social media.

