Image copyright Hodson Architects/YMCA Humber Image caption An artist impression of how the proposed hostel will look

YMCA Humber has announced plans for an £8m hostel on a rundown Grimsby street.

The charity wants to build a four-storey unit with a health and wellbeing centre on Freeman Street.

The road was once the town's main shopping area before it became swamped with empty shops and derelict units.

YMCA Humber Chief Executive Debbie Cook said: "Basing ourselves in the heart of this community, where our support is needed, is really important to us."

Under the proposals, the charity intends to relocate its existing service on Peaks Lane - including all of its 50 employees - to Freeman Street.

The proposed new building is earmarked for a site where the former House of Holland store stood.

Image copyright Hodson Architects/YMCA Humber Image caption The building would include a cafe, conference facilities and exhibition and performance areas

The YMCA, which provides accommodation and advice for homeless and vulnerable people, also has a 26-bed facility on Orwell Street and has said it would remain open.

In recent times North East Lincolnshire Council has knocked down sections of Freeman Street and revamped shop fronts as part of a regeneration scheme.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.