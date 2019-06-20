Image caption Dead foxes and birds have been found on school grounds, along with raw meat

"Distressing" reports of dead animals and raw meat found in the grounds of a Hull school are being investigated by police.

Bricknell Primary School told parents a number of "unexplained dead foxes and birds" were found in recent weeks.

The school is working with police and the RSPCA to establish what has caused the animals to be there.

Humberside Police said it was "an incredibly distressing incident" but believes there is no "wider threat".

In a letter sent to parents on Monday, head teacher Hannah Stannard said the dead animals did not "appear to have been eaten or attacked by other animals".

"Over recent weeks, we have found pieces of undamaged raw meat in various places on the school site without any explanation for this," she wrote.

"In addition to this, we have found a number of unexplained dead foxes and birds on the school site."

Image caption The school has urged anyone with information to contact police

Mrs Stannard said staff were carrying out daily checks of the site on Bricknell Avenue and had explained to children what to do if they come across further sightings.

PC Carl Palmer of Humberside Police said: "I want to offer my reassurance that we do not think there is any wider threat, however pet owners are reminded to be vigilant if animals are out and about in the area."