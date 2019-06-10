Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Stanley Metcalf, 6, died after being hit by a pellet from a gun

A man has admitted killing his six-year-old great-grandson who was shot with an air rifle.

Stanley Metcalf died in hospital after being hit in the abdomen by a pellet from the gun in Sproatley, near Hull, on 26 July.

Albert Grannon, of Church Lane, Sproatley, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Hull Crown Court.

The 78-year-old also admitted possessing an air rifle without holding a firearms certificate.

Grannon listened to the proceedings through a headset. The case was adjourned for a sentencing date to be fixed.

In August, an inquest heard Stanley was visiting family at the time he was shot.

Image caption The boy was shot in the abdomen with the air rifle, an inquest heard

Hull Coroner's Court was told a post-mortem examination had revealed the cause of death as "an airgun projectile wound to the abdomen".

No details of the offence were given during Monday's court hearing, with Grannon granted conditional bail.

Stanley was found injured at the house at about 16:00 BST and pronounced dead later that day at Hull Royal Infirmary.

In a statement following his death, Stanley's family described him as being "vibrant and full of energy".

"There are no real words to express how the loss of Stanley has affected us and we all miss him so much," they said.

"Stanley was a loving, caring and beautiful boy."

