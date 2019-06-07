Image copyright NCA Image caption Hendrik van der Genugten pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court

A Dutch lorry driver who smuggled cocaine through a port in Lincolnshire has been jailed for 10 years.

Hendrik van der Genugten, 40, was stopped at the Humberside Sea Terminal in North Killingholme on 9 May after arriving from the Netherlands.

Border Force officers discovered 35kg of the drug worth an estimated £3m hidden in his vehicle's rear doors.

Van der Genugten pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court to importing drugs.

Image copyright NCA Image caption The £3m-worth of cocaine was found hidden in the rear doors of a lorry

Greg McKenna from the National Crime Agency said: "Organised crime groups involved in drug trafficking need people like Hendrik van der Genugten to move their product across international borders.

"Professional enablers like him provide an important link in the criminal chain that brings cocaine to the UK."

