Image copyright Wren Kitchens Image caption The new factory will be built at the firm's existing site at Barton-upon-Humber

A kitchen company says it plans to create up to 1,200 new jobs as part of a £120m expansion.

Wren Kitchens is planning to build a new factory at its headquarters in Barton-upon-Humber, North Lincolnshire.

The firm currently employs 1,500 people at the site, with another 1,000 workers in nearby Hull, Howden and Scunthorpe.

Managing director Mark Pullan said the new factory would be "the largest single investment" in the company's history.

"The new factory demonstrates our commitment to manufacturing in the UK and particularly the Humber Region," said Mr Pullan.

"We believe that continual re-investment in our business is essential to maintaining our current growth rate and subject to receiving planning approval, the project will be funded internally."

The company, established in 2009, supplies kitchens direct to the public via a chain of 78 showrooms.

It claims to be the UK's biggest kitchen supplier with sales of more than £500m last year.

Image caption The company employs 1,500 staff at its North Lincolnshire headquarters

Rob Waltham, the Conservative leader of North Lincolnshire Council, described the plan as "a fantastic vote of confidence for the business and for North Lincolnshire".

"The move could see more highly-skilled jobs brought to our area, and such large private investments often prove to be a catalyst for other, further investments in the surrounding areas," he said.

The firm said it expected to submit a planning application for the new 910,000 sq ft (85,000 sq m) factory soon.

