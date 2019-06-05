Image copyright Geograph / Chris Morgan Image caption The derelict former trawler company offices has featured on urban explorer websites

Plans to demolish a trawler company's derelict offices and build 40 flats in their place have been submitted.

Manor Mill Resort Ltd was refused permission in 2017 to knock down the Lord Line on St Andrews Dock in Hull, following public objection.

The revised plan, which includes restaurants and cafes, claims the building is unsafe and the only option is to knock it down.

Campaigners said the Lord Line was "historically important" to the city.

In its covering letter to support its application, the developers said "structural weaknesses of the building" meant the only option was to demolish the Lord Line, citing public safety concerns.

"This current application, whilst seeking consent for demolition, also seeks approval in principle for a form of redevelopment that will be beneficial for the site and surrounding area on a number of levels."

The Lord Line, built in 1949, is on the council's list of architecturally or historically significant buildings and has featured on urban explorer websites with one group abseiling from the structure.

Image copyright Geograph/Chris Image caption The Lord Line building has stood empty on St Andrews Dock for a number of years

Hull City Council blocked the previous application because it failed to "preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area" and factor in "an approved replacement".

Historic England and Hull Civic Society were among those that objected, saying destruction of the building would "cause substantial and unjustified harm to the heritage assets".

Adam Fowler, from the The City of Hull and Humber Environment Forum, previously said it was "the largest remaining purpose-built structure associated with the fishing industry".

Meanwhile, plans to demolish and partially rebuild the grade II listed Earl de Grey pub are due to be discussed by councillors later.

The pub, which dates back to the 1840s, has stood empty on Castle Street, near the Bonus Arena, since 2005 and the proposals include building a nine-storey hotel next to the concert venue.