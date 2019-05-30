Image copyright Geograph/Paul Glazzard Image caption A duck was seen being tormented by four youths in Pickering Park, police said

A duck has been found dead with slash marks to its throat in a Hull park.

Humberside Police said a bird was seen being tormented by four youths who had caught it in a fishing net at Pickering Park at about 10:00 BST on Monday.

Officers believe the same animal was later found dead with "cut marks to its throat".

Insp Craig Mattinson said: "We want everyone to enjoy our parks... and not be subjected to thuggish acts like this committed by heartless individuals."

The youths were in a tent next to a pond, said the force, which appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.