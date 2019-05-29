A man found dead at a house in Hull has been named by police.

Adrian Colin Carter, 57, was found at a property in Beverley Road on Tuesday afternoon, said Humberside Police.

A post-mortem examination carried out to ascertain the cause of Mr Carter's death had proved inconclusive, said the force.

Anyone who has seen Mr Carter since 17 May has been asked to contact police. The investigation into his death is ongoing, said detectives.

