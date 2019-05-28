A man has been found dead at a house in Hull.

Detectives went to a property in Beverley Road after a call to officers at about 15:00 BST, said Humberside Police.

Det Ch Insp Phil Gadd said the man's body was found inside the address. His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The force was in the early stages of investigating how the man had died, he added.

