Image caption Gary Simpson's body was found on Friday

Police have identified a man whose body was found washed up on Cleethorpes beach.

Gary Simpson, 49, from Leeds was found by a member of the public on Friday, close to the Wonderland amusements.

It is believed Mr Simpson was working in Cleethorpes as a roofer at the time of his death.

Humberside Police said a post-mortem examination and forensic tests had proved inconclusive.

Det Sgt Mick Keech of Humberside Police said: "Our investigations are obviously still ongoing to ascertain exactly how Mr Simpson died and why he was on the beach, and we are providing regular updates to his family in West Yorkshire.

