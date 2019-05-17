Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found by a member of the public

The body of a man has been found washed up on a Lincolnshire beach.

Humberside Police a member of the public made the discovery near the Wonderland amusement arcades on the promenade at Cleethorpes at 08:30 BST.

It is thought the man, believed to be in his 30s, had not been in the water for very long.

The force said his death was being treated as "unexplained" and the beach had been cordoned off while officers investigate.

More Lincolnshire stories

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.