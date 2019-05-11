Image copyright Christine Hasman / Geograph Image caption The drugs were allegedly discovered at the Humberside Sea Terminal on Thursday

A man has appeared in court after cocaine was allegedly found hidden in a lorry at the Humberside Sea Terminal.

Dutch national Hendrik van der Genugten, 40, was stopped at the port in North Lincolnshire on Thursday after arriving from the Netherlands, the National Crime Agency said.

Border Force officers discovered 35kg of the drug worth an estimated £3m hidden in the vehicle's rear doors.

Mr van der Genugten was remanded in custody by Grimsby magistrates.

He will appear before Leeds Crown Court on 7 June charged with importing and conspiring to supply cocaine.

