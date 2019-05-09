Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Joanne Hamer was found dead by police officers in the village of Worlaby

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a North Lincolnshire village.

The body of Joanne Hamer, 48, was found at a house on Main Street, Worlaby, on Monday.

Humberside Police said officers went to the property at about 12:45 BST "after a report of concern for the woman's safety".

Ian Hamer, 53, of Worlaby, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court.

Read more Yorkshire stories

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.