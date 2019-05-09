Worlaby man charged with murder after woman found dead
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a North Lincolnshire village.
The body of Joanne Hamer, 48, was found at a house on Main Street, Worlaby, on Monday.
Humberside Police said officers went to the property at about 12:45 BST "after a report of concern for the woman's safety".
Ian Hamer, 53, of Worlaby, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court.
