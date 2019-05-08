Image caption Jurors heard Jacek Ronczko had reported two crimes to police in May last year

A man tried to petrol bomb a Hull police station because he was "angry" officers took no further action over a robbery he had reported, a court heard.

Jacek Ronczko is accused of entering Humberside Police station in Clough Road with a bottle of petrol and trying to set it alight on 7 November 2018.

The 30-year-old denies two charges including attempted arson.

Hull Crown Court heard he threw the glass bottle at the front desk before being restrained by officers.

The jury heard a backpack comprising of a two-litre decanted milk carton containing petrol was also found at the scene, as well as a lighter and white cotton rag, which the prosecution said was meant to be used as an accelerant.

During a search of his home in May Street, Hull, police found another milk bottle containing petrol.

'Eyes were bulging'

In court, Det Con Kim Blackburn told jurors she heard "unusual" shouting in the foyer at about 08:20 GMT.

"The gentlemen appeared to be quite agitated," she said.

"He had a pale complexion. His eyes were bulging and he was rocking back and forth and was showing danger signs."

Jurors heard Mr Ronczko had reported two crimes to police in May 2018, including one of a burglary at his property, but was told by the force no further action would be taken.

Giving evidence in court, the Polish national said he was "angry" and was "seeking help" from the police.

When asked by his defence solicitor Dale Brook why he went into the police station with a vodka bottle containing petrol, Mr Ronczko replied: "Just to scare and return to my home."

"To draw attention," he said.

He denied making any attempt to light the bottle because he did "not want to endanger anyone".

Mr Ronczko denies attempted arson with intent to endanger life and having an article with intent to destroy or damage property so as to endanger life.

The trial continues.