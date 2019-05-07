Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Humberside Police has told the public to ring 101 if they see 53-year-old Ian Hamer

The public have been told not to approach a man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in a North Lincolnshire village.

Humberside Police wants to locate Ian Hamer, 53, after the woman's body was found in Worlaby on Monday afternoon.

The force said Mr Hamer is thought to drive a white BMW with the registration FX15 UWU.

A police spokesperson said: "If you see him please do not approach him but call 101 quoting log 255."

Image caption Police cordoned off a house in Worlaby, North Lincolnshire, on Monday

Police were seen at a property in the village on Monday evening, with a cordon remaining in place on Tuesday morning.

