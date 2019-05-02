Humberside

Stanley Metcalf: Man in court over pellet gun death

  • 2 May 2019
Stanley Metcalf Image copyright Humberside Police
Image caption Stanley Metcalf died after being hit in the abdomen by a pellet from a gun

A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy, who was shot at a house near Hull.

Stanley Metcalf died in hospital after being hit in the abdomen by a pellet from an airgun in Sproatley on 26 July.

Albert Grannon, 77, has been charged with manslaughter and the possession of a firearm without a certificate.

Mr Grannon, of Church Lane, Sproatley, was released on bail by Hull Magistrates' Court.

He will appear before Hull Crown Court in June.

Last year, a coroner's inquest heard that Stanley was visiting family at the time of the incident.

Hull Coroner's Court was told a post-mortem examination had revealed the cause of death as "an airgun projectile wound to the abdomen".
Image caption Stanley Metcalf had been visiting family when he was shot in the abdomen with a pellet gun, an inquest heard

