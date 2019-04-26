Image caption Police are searching the path in a village near Grimsby

Tests are being conducted on what is thought to be part of a human leg after it was discovered on a path in a North East Lincolnshire village.

The discovery was made by a woman walking her dog on the Peaks Parkway Path in New Waltham, on the outskirts of Grimsby, on Thursday morning.

Det Ch Insp Craig Nicholson of Humberside Police has said the find was "suspected to be a lower limb".

Police searches are continuing and are now concentrating on the footpath.

A police guard remains on the the path, which runs from the Low Farm roundabout on the A16 to Station Road, in the centre of the village.

A diving team is also expected to search Buck Beck, a nearby stream.

The search on Thursday had concentrated mainly on a nearby patch of waste ground.