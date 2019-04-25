Image copyright Google Image caption Police have put a cordon in place near the path

A human body part believed to be a leg has been found on a path in a North East Lincolnshire village.

The discovery was made on the Peaks Parkway Path in New Waltham, on the outskirts of Grimsby, at 06:45 BST, said Humberside Police.

Det Ch Insp Craig Nicholson said the find was "suspected to be a lower limb".

"Officers are currently on the path near to the old railway track at Louth Road," he added.

A cordon is in place and people are being asked to avoid the area.

