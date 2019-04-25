Image caption Annie-May Hoyle has been attending Frederick Holmes School, in Hull, since she was two-years-old

The mother of a disabled girl says she is "outraged" by plans to remove an onsite nurse at her specialist school.

Annie-May Hoyle, 14, has complex physical disabilities and needs a PEG feeding tube and medication, administered by the nurse.

Her mum Mary-Jane Hoyle said she would "not be safe" at Frederick Holmes School, in Hull, if the full-time nurse was withdrawn.

The school said it was "extremely concerned" by the NHS's change plans.

Hull Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said "no firm plans" had been developed.

The teenager has a number of conditions including severe brain damage and epilepsy. She is unable to chew food and does not walk.

Image caption Mrs Hoyle says she feels relaxed her daughter is able to be looked after at her school in the knowledge that a full-time nurse is on hand

Mrs Hoyle said under the CCG's proposals, existing staff would be trained to replace the nurse and the school would make use of a community nurse.

"If that happens I'll take my daughter out of school and home-school her myself.

"If there are no nursing staff at the school, how is she safe?

"I'm outraged. It's absolutely appalling."

She said the family chose Frederick Holmes School because it was "the only one in Hull with an onsite nurse".

Image caption Mary-Jane Hoyle said a lot of the parents were "very concerned and outraged" by the proposed changes

Mrs Hoyle said she was unaware of the plans until she was told by another parent whose child attends the same school.

Headteacher Barbara Ribey said the CCG had "recently changed the specification" on clinical nursing services.

"The school is extremely concerned about the potential impact on the vulnerable children attending the school as well as on families and staff".

A working group was being set up with parents "to consider the impact of the proposed changes", she added.

The CCG said "any potential changes" were subject to a consultation with parents, schools and partners.