Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption An artist impression of how the Arctic Corsair would look following a proposed regeneration

Artist impressions of a £27.5m scheme to transform Hull's maritime attractions have been unveiled.

Hull City Council wants to renovate the Maritime Museum, North End Shipyard and historic vessels: the Arctic Corsair and Spurn Lightship.

Designs of the revamp are on display at the city's Trinity Market in a bid to gather public feedback on the plans.

The authority is investing more than £10m into the project and applying for a £15m Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

Under the proposals, the Arctic Corsair, Hull's last sidewinder trawler, will be moved to a dry dock at the North End Shipyard as part of a new visitor attraction.

Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption Proposed designs of how the North End Shipyard will look are on display as part of a touring exhibition

The Dock Office Chambers will also be refurbished and a "new maritime route that will guide visitors through the heart of the city from Queen Victoria Square to the River Hull" will be created, the council said.

"Artists' and architects' drawings and computer-generated visuals will show how Hull's outstanding maritime heritage will be protected, preserved and celebrated for generations to come", the authority said.

It expects the project to "attract over 300,000 visitors into the city and bring an additional £2.86m a year into the local economy".

Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption Plans for the Maritime Museum include an animated floor giving the impression visitors are "walking on a sea bed" and projections from windows of a bygone era

Hull City Council's director of regeneration Mark Jones said it was "determined to drive forward further regeneration, making Hull a better place to live, learn and work".

If the authority is successful in securing lottery funding then it hopes work will "begin later this year".

The exhibition of images will be touring venues across the city until the end of July.

A separate plan to improve Queens Gardens with a new public art space area and landscaping is also on display at the market.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.