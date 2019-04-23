Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Police were able to track him down to a house in Leeds

A wanted man was caught after he posted on his own police appeal on social media.

Brett Painter, 25, formerly of Hessle Road, Hull, was convicted in his absence of assault at Hull Magistrates' Court in September.

Humberside Police was able to trace him to a house in Leeds after he commented on an appeal made by the force on its Facebook page.

He was given a 12 month community order after appearing in court on Thursday.

He was also ordered to pay £300 costs and a £160 victim surcharge.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.