Image copyright Hornsea Inshore Rescue Image caption The pair were winched to safety by a helicopter after they got trapped 35ft (10m) up a cliff

A father and his seven-year-old son have been rescued after an incoming tide left them stranded.

Coastguard teams and a helicopter winched them to safety from the 50ft (15m) cliff in Cowden, near Hornsea, East Yorkshire, at 17:45 BST on Monday.

Sue Hickson-Marsay, of Hornsea Inshore Rescue, said the pair tried climbing the face but got trapped 35ft (10m) up.

A rescue using ropes was deemed "too dangerous" because of old bombs in the cliff from a nearby firing range.

A boat rescue was also ruled out because of the rough seas around the base of the cliffs.

Ms Hickson-Marsay said father and son had been walking along the beach when the tide started coming in and they ended up trapped on the cliff, which was being hit by "10ft breakers".

They were unhurt but "were cold and shook up", she added.

Image copyright HM Coastguard Hornsea Image caption A rescue using ropes was deemed "too dangerous" because of old bombs in the cliff

HM Coastguard Hornsea said: "Due to the casualties being high up on the cliff they were unable to be recovered from the beach or the sea.

"However due to the location being within the former RAF Cowden bombing range meant a rope rescue was not possible."

Ms Hickson-Marsay urged walkers and people visiting the coast to "check tide times before going on beach walks".

