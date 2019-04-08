Image copyright Geograph/Paul Glazzard Image caption The Earl De Grey had a colourful reputation due to its seafaring past

A grade II listed pub is to be moved brick-by-brick to a nearby site under new plans.

The frontage of the Earl De Grey on Castle Street, Hull, would be moved to face Waterhouse Lane.

The £20m plans submitted to Hull City Council also include restoring Castle Street Chambers and building a nine-storey, 150-bedroom hotel.

The pub, from the 1840s, was originally the Junction Dock Tavern but closed in 2005.

The Earl De Grey had a colourful reputation due to its seafaring past and spawned numerous stories, including many about the talkative parrot that frequented the bar.

Image copyright Wykeland Image caption The planning application sees the main shell and frontage of the Earl De Grey moved to form a new run of buildings alongside the hotel and Castle Street Chambers

The building is due to be relocated due to the planned redevelopment of the A63 Castle Street, which English Heritage said was "one of the oldest routes out of Hull and an important physical reminder of dock life in this part of the town".

The pub's frontage is covered with green tiles, or faience, currently obscured by a hoarding.

Latest news and stories from Yorkshire

The planning application would see the main shell and frontage moved to form a new run of buildings alongside the hotel and Castle Street Chambers.

There would also be restaurants, bars and offices.

Castle Street Chambers was built in 1900 as steamship offices but has been unoccupied since the 1970s and covered in scaffold for more than a decade.

The grade II listed building would be repaired and renovated and linked by a new glazed extension to the re-positioned pub frontage.

The planning application was submitted by Hull-based developer Wykeland Group and Princes Quay Developments.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.