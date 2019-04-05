Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Terry Coneyworth sexually assaulted the child a number of times and boasted of the abuse to others online

A paedophile who filmed himself raping a two-year-old girl and shared it online has been jailed for life.

Terry Coneyworth, 31, abused the child a number of times in 2018 and took photos and videos.

He pleaded guilty to 19 child sex offences at a previous Hull Crown Court hearing.

Sentencing him to a minimum of eight years, Judge Mark Bury said: "Your offending plumbed the depths of depravity".

Coneyworth, of Derwent Avenue, Hull, attacked the child in October and November, sharing the images on a messenger service.

On one occasion, the toddler was unwell when he "inflicted the abhorrent" attack.

The court heard 965 indecent images were found at his home. Of the 22 images he had distributed, nine of those were of the child he abused.

'Boasted about abuse'

Judge Bury said: "These crimes are of the utmost severity. You sexually abused her even when she was ill.

"You boasted about the abuse.

"You have, by your own admission, a sexual interest in young children.

"These images will be available to like-minded people all over the world."

The court heard he had been making indecent photos of young children since he was a teenager.

Prosecutor Geraldine Kelly said during a police raid in November, officers seized letters in which he wrote of "being in a dark place, full of hate and ashamed of himself".

Defending, Richard Thompson said Coneyworth had "problems in his childhood and had not dealt with them how he should have done".

Coneyworth was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

The charges